Walmart to launch delivery service for other businesses

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is commercializing its delivery service, helping businesses of all sizes deliver products directly to their customers’ homes as fast as just a few hours. The nation’s largest retailer says it will use contract workers and even drones to pick up products directly from other retailers and then deliver them to customers’ doorsteps. The shift pits Walmart against the likes of Uber, DoorDash and other delivery services. It comes as Walmart increasingly moves to expand its sources of profits and revenues beyond its core retail businesses.