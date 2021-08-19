Workers at Mexico GM plant end contract, oust union in vote

AP National Business

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Workers at a General Motors plant in Mexico have voted to end a collective bargaining contract negotiated by an old guard union accused of intimidation tactics in earlier votes. It was an early display of the effectiveness of labor mechanisms negotiated under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement. Nearly 6,000 workers at the GM plant in Silao voted over two days, according to a statement from Mexico’s Labor Ministry Thursday. In the final tally, the “nos” were 3,214 to 2,623 votes in favor. The vote means the contract is terminated, but the workers maintain the same benefits and labor conditions.