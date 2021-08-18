Authorities: 2 dead in shooting at Indiana automotive plant

AP National Business

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two women are dead after a gunman opened fire at a central Indiana automotive plant. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the NHK Seating of America plant near Frankfort. Authorities say both women and the alleged shooter were employees. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody and there’s no active threat. The plant, which designs and makes seating for vehicles, opened in June. A message left for a plant spokesperson wasn’t immediately returned.