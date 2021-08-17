Home Depot sales climb again, but DIY frenzy may be cooling

AP National Business

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Home Depot’s sales continued to surge, though same-store sales appeared to come back to earth after a year in which the home improvement chain outperformed expectations repeatedly. For the three months ended August 1, sales climbed to $41.12 billion from $38.05 billion. Chairman and CEO Craig Menear said in a statement on Tuesday that this was the first time in its history that the chain surpassed sales of more than $40 billion in a quarter.