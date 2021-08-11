Former ski resort president reaches plea deal in fraud cause

AP National Business

By LISA RATHKE

Associated Press

A former Vermont ski resort president has reached a plea deal over a failed plan to build a biotechnology plant using tens of millions of dollars in foreign investors’ money. Former Jay Peak President William Stenger has agreed to plead guilty to providing false statements and faces up to five years in prison. VTDigger first reported on the development. A change of plea hearing is scheduled for Friday. Miami businessman Ariel Quiros, the former owner of Jay Peak and Burke Mountain ski resorts in northern Vermont, reached a plea deal last year.