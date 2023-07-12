Three badly decomposing bodies found in remote Colorado campsite

DENVER (AP) — Authorities say the badly decomposing bodies of three people have been found in a remote Rocky Mountains camp in Colorado, and that they may have been lying there since late last year. Gunnison County Sheriff Adam Murdie says a hiker discovered one of the bodies late Sunday and notified the authorities, who found the other two after arriving at the campsite Monday. He says two of the bodies were inside a small, zipped-up tent and the other was outside in the camp, which was in a remote wooded area where hikers typically wouldn’t pass by. Murdie says the sheriff’s department is looking for missing persons reports that might shed light on the situation. Autopsies could take three weeks or more.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

