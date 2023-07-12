Dodgers and Padres will open the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, South Korea, on March 20-21

NEW YORK (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will play Major League Baseball’s first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20 and 21. The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27 and 28. The Padres and San Francisco Giants played the first regular-season games there this April 29 and 30. MLB will have three sets of international games next year. A two-game series in London between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was announced last month.

