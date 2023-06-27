Victims confront Colorado Springs gay nightclub killer, calling him a monster and a coward

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — One-by-one, victims stood in a Colorado courtroom to confront the person who pleaded guilty to murdering five people and injuring 17 others in a shooting last year at a sanctuary for the LGBTQ+ community. Some cried, others seethed with anger. They called Anderson Lee Aldrich a coward, a monster and a terrorist. The survivors and relatives of the deceased spoke after Aldrich pleaded guilty in state court to five counts of murder and 46 counts of attempted murder – one for each person at Club Q in Colorado Springs during the attack. Aldrich was sentenced to life in prison.

By COLLEEN SLEVIN and JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press

