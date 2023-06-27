Avalanche trade Alex Newhook to the Canadiens for late-first and early-second round picks

DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have traded young forward Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens for two draft picks and a minor leaguer. Colorado got the 31st and 37th picks in this week’s draft and defenseman Gianni Fairbrother from Montreal. Newhook is a 22-year-old pending restricted free agent due a raise from the $925,000 he made last season. The Boston College product had four points in 12 games on Colorado’s 2022 Stanley Cup run. He played all 82 games this past regular season and finished with 30 points.

