Heat, on the brink of elimination, appear to be running out of playoff magic

MIAMI (AP) — Once again, the Miami Heat are facing elimination. The question now is if they have enough left in the tank to overcome it. The team whose improbable run from the play-in tournament to the NBA Finals has kept finding ways to win. No matter the opponent, no matter the adversity, finding a way when their backs were against the wall has been part of the Heat’s identity in these playoffs. But the Heat seem to have met an opponent in Denver that is too good and too deep. The eighth-seeded Heat are on the brink of elimination after Friday’s 108-95 loss in Game 4, falling into a 3-1 hole as the series heads back to Denver.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.