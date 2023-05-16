Broncos sign XFL star Ben DiNucci to compete behind QB Russell Wilson

Former Dallas Cowboys draft pick and XFL star quarterback Ben DiNucci is getting another chance in the NFL. The former James Madison QB has signed with the Denver Broncos after a tryout during the teams’ rookie minicamp. DiNucci says he’s grateful for the XFL, which helped him get his second shot at the NFL. DiNucci led the XFL with 2,671 passing yards for the Seattle Sea Dragons this spring when he threw for 20 touchdowns and a league-high 13 interceptions.

