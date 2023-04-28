Avs quiet about Nichushkin’s absence after police report

SEATTLE (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche are not commenting on the status of forward Valeri Nichushkin, who has been away from the team for a few days. The team also will not comment on a police report about an incident at the team hotel in Seattle last weekend. Colorado coach Jared Bednar reiterates that Nichushkin is away from the team for personal reasons. Nichushkin has not played since April 20. On Saturday afternoon, which was the day of Game 3, police were called to the Four Seasons Hotel. A 28-year-old woman was in an ambulance when officers arrived. Avalanche team physician Dr. Bradley Changstrom told officers that team employees found the heavily intoxicated woman when they were checking in on Nichushkin.

