Colorado road rage shooter convicted of 1st-degree murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man who shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after a road rage confrontation and wounded the boy’s mother, brother and a witness has been found guilty of first-degree murder. A jury issued the verdict on Wednesday after deliberating for less than three hours, rejecting Jeremy Webster’s claim that he was insane at the time of the June 14, 2018, attack in suburban Denver. Prosecutors said Webster was sane and acted deliberately and with intent, following Meghan Bigelow and her sons to the parking lot of their dentist’s office after accusing Bigelow of cutting him off while he was headed to Home Depot. Webster was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.