Nola vs. deGrom, Ohtani highlight MLB’s opening-day matchups

The Texas Rangers aren’t wasting any time in seeing what they have in Jacob deGrom. The two-time Cy Young Award winner will start for the Rangers when they open the 2023 season against Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies. Eight Cy Young award winners in all will start on opening day, as all 30 clubs will play on opening day for the first time since 1968. This will be the fourth career opening-day start for deGrom. He signed a five-year deal with the Rangers during the offseason that’s worth $185 million.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.