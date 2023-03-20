San Diego deputy faces DUI charge after car runs Navy gate

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty San Diego County deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving past security at the main gate of a California Navy base while under the influence. Guards at the gate opened fire but no one was hurt during the incident late Friday at the entrance of Naval Air Station North Island. The base was put on lockdown briefly. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Sgt. Michael Cruz was taken into custody and booked on a charge of driving under the influence and later released. Cruz has worked at the department since 2006 and was put on paid administrative leave while the department conducts an internal affairs investigation.

