Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado

NATHROP, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials say they’re searching for a mountain lion that clawed a man’s head while he was seated in a hot tub with his wife at a rental home in central Colorado. The man was soaking in the in-ground hot tub in a wooded subdivision near Nathrop on Saturday night when he felt something grab his head. He screamed at the mountain lion and started splashing water while his wife shined a flashlight at the animal. Authorities say the big cat retreated up a hill and continued to watch the couple. The man had four superficial scratches on his head and declined medical treatment.

