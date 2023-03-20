Gonzaga, Timme move to Sweet 16 with 84-81 win over TCU

DENVER (AP) — Drew Timme extended his one-of-a-kind college career by at least one more game, scoring 28 points to help third-seeded Gonzaga make its eighth straight Sweet 16 with a come-from-behind 84-81 win over TCU. Timme made his first 3-pointer since December as part of a 13-1 run that helped the Zags take a seven-point lead with just under nine minutes left after trailing most of the night. After TCU pulled within three late, Timme made a twisting shot in the lane with a defender draped all over him. Gonzaga will face UCLA in the West Region semifinals in Las Vegas. Mike Miles Jr. scored 24 points for TCU.

