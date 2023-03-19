AP source: Rockies sign Profar to shore up outfield

A person familiar with the negotiations says the Colorado Rockies have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with outfielder Jurickson Profar. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a physical. The person says Profar will get $7.75 million. The former Rangers, Athletics and Padres outfielder batted .231 for the Netherlands in the World Baseball Classic this spring. He hit .243 with 15 homers and 58 RBIs for the Padres last season. He opted out of the final year of his three-year, $21 million contract with the Padres.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.