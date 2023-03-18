Coles hits late floater, TCU edges Ariz St in March Madness

DENVER (AP) — JaKobe Coles hit a floater from the lane with 1.5 seconds left and No. 6 seed TCU rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit to beat 11th-seeded Arizona State 72-70 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Coles took a pass Mike Miles Jr. from near the top of the 3-point circle, dribbled once and let go of the game-winner. Arizona State’s desperation heave at the buzzer missed. Miles, playing on a hyperextended right knee, finished with 26 points for the Horned Frogs. They advanced to a second-round matchup with No. 3 seed Gonzaga on Sunday in the West Region. DJ Horne had 17 for Arizona State.

