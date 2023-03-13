Mikaela Shiffrin brings aboard Karin Harjo as head coach

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — World Cup record-holder Mikaela Shiffrin has a new head coach. Karin Harjo, who has been leading Canada’s Alpine skiing team, will start working with Shiffrin next month. U.S. Ski & Snowboard announced Harjo’s hiring on Monday. Harjo has worked with Shiffrin as an assistant coach for the American team in the past. Harjo will work with Shiffrin’s mother, Eileen, who also has been one of the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s coaches. Shiffrin won a slalom in Are, Sweden, on Saturday for her 87th career World Cup victory, one more than Ingemar Stenmark’s total, a mark once thought untouchable.

