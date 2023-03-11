Spurs overcome Jokic’s triple-double to top Nuggets 128-120

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had 23 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists by Nikola Jokic to stun the Denver Nuggets 128-120. Doug McDermott added 20 points and Jeremy Sochan had 19 points for San Antonio. The Spurs shot 54 percent in a balanced effort with their entire roster available for one of the few times in an injury-riddled season. Jamal Murray added 24 points for Denver, which lost its second straight following a four-game winning streak. It was Jokic’s 26th triple-double in what could be his third straight MVP season. It was the first time the Nuggets have lost this season when Jokic has a triple-double.

