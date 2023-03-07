USA Badminton agrees to pay $1M in ‘confidential’ settlement

The federation that runs Olympic badminton in the United States reached a confidential $1 million settlement with an employee who contended he was terminated for going against leadership’s wishes and filing a complaint about sex-abuse allegations to the U.S. Center for SafeSport. The agreement to pay former chief of staff Alistair Casey was signed by USA Badminton CEO Linda French and Casey in January. The Associated Press received a copy of the agreement, which was first reported on by ESPN. The case stemmed from 9-year-old allegations about a coach who had sex with a teenage player. Higher-ups at USA Badminton were debating whether to report to the SafeSport Center, as is required by law. Casey did and later got fired.

