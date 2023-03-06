Gourde’s OT goal lifts Kraken to 3-2 win over Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored 1:24 into overtime, and the Seattle Kraken rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2. Brandon Tanev and Alexander Wennberg also scored for Seattle and Philipp Grubauer stopped 21 shots against his former team. Alexandar Georgiev rebounded from a rough game in Dallas with 32 saves, and Nathan MacKinnon and Denis Malgin had goals for Colorado. The Kraken controlled the puck in overtime and won it when Gourde got a breakaway and beat Georgiev for his 10th goal of the season.

