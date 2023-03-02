Skip to Content
AP Colorado
By
Published 5:40 PM

NFL coach Brian Flores’ discrimination case going to court

FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Flores can pursue some of his discrimination claims against the league and its teams in court rather than through arbitration, a judge ruled Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
FILE - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores stands on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Flores can pursue some of his discrimination claims against the league and its teams in court rather than through arbitration, a judge ruled Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says NFL Coach Brian Flores can let a jury decide the merits of his discrimination claims against the league, the Denver Broncos, the New York Giants and the Houston Texans.  But he must pursue his claims against the Miami Dolphins through arbitration. Judge Valerie Caproni issued her decision Wednesday in Manhattan. Flores sued saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches. He sued after he was fired by Miami, where he led the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. The judge ruled that two other coaches who joined the lawsuit must go through arbitration.

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content