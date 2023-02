BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Aaronette Vonleh scored 25 points shooting 11 for 14 and No. 21 Colorado closed the Pac-12 regular season by beating Cal 95-69. Jayda Curry scored 23 points for Cal. Colorado used the third quarter to pull away, outscoring the Bears 25-13 after leading 43-37 at intermission. Jada Wynn’s 3-pointer to start the fourth gave Colorado its first 20-point lead of the game.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.