Yannik Paul extends lead to 5 shots at Indian Open

NEW DELHI (AP) — Yannik Paul has extended his lead to five strokes after two rounds of the Indian Open on the European tour. The No. 119-ranked German began the day with a one-shot lead before his 3-under 69 at DLF Golf and Country Club in New Delhi. Paul made four birdies against one bogey to reach 10 under overall. India’s Angad Cheema was in a four-way tie for second on 5-under overall with Marcel Siem of Germany, Gudmundur Kristjansson of Iceland, and Mikko Korhonen of Finland.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.