Young snowboarder from China loves jokes, fries and big air

COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (AP) — Patti Zhou is an 11-year-old snowboarder from Beijing who could be the next big thing in the halfpipe and slopestyle. She’s making her Dew Tour debut in Copper Mountain, Colorado, this weekend. She’s slated to compete in the halfpipe and super streetstyle competitions. She might have even been a contender at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, too, if only there weren’t age requirements. It’s the same sort of thing that kept two-time Olympic halfpipe champion Chloe Kim on the sideline for the 2014 Sochi Games. Zhou said it just means she has more time to learn bigger tricks.

