LeDee scores 14, No. 22 San Diego State beats Rams 77-58

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jaedon LeDee scored 14 points and Matt Bradley scored 10 of his 13 in the first four minutes of the second half for No. 22 San Diego State, which overwhelmed Colorado State 77-58 for its fifth straight win. Bradley is SDSU’s leading scorer. He hurt his left hand on a shot attempt and was subbed out during a timeout with 7:47 left and the Aztecs leading 69-48. He returned with 4:55 to go but didn’t play the final two minutes. Micah Parrish added 12 and Lamont Butler and Darrion Trammell had 11 each for SDSU, which solidified its lead in the conference race.

