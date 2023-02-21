Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar back in concussion protocol

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is back in concussion protocol. Makar left his first game back after taking contact to his head Saturday early in the third period against St. Louis. The reigning Norris Trophy winner and playoff MVP had missed the previous four games after taking a hit to the head on Feb. 7 from Pittsburgh’s Jeff Carter. Coach Jared Bednar says Makar’s head injuries are related. The 24-year-old is expected to miss at least Colorado’s next two games Friday and Saturday.

