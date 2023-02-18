Byram scores twice to help Avalanche beat Blues 4-1
By DAVID SOLOMON
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bowen Byram scored twice, and Mikko Rantanen scored his 200th NHL goal to help the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 and remain in third place in the Central Division. Valeri Nichuskin also scored, and Justus Annunen stopped 19 shots in his season debut to give Colorado its third win in four games. Sammy Blais scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington made 29 saves as the Blues snapped a three-game winning streak less than 24 hours after trading centers Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari to the Toronto Maple Leafs.