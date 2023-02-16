Paul Jerrard, former NHL assistant, dies of cancer at 57

Omaha assistant hockey coach Paul Jerrard has died after a battle with cancer. He was 57. A spokesperson for the college team confirmed Jerrard’s wife told the school he died Wednesday at a hospital in Omaha. Jerrard spent two seasons as an assistant with the NHL’s Calgary Flames from 2016-18 and the Dallas Stars from 2011-13 and one with the Colorado Avalanche in 2002-03. During his stint with the Flames, Jerrard was the only Black assistant coach in the league. A longtime minor league defenseman as a player who skated in five NHL games with the Minnesota North Stars in 1988 and ‘89, Jerrard has spent the past five seasons on coach Mike Gabinet’s staff at Omaha.

