Death of man stopped by mental health team ruled a homicide

By COLLEEN SLEVIN
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — An autopsy has found that the death of a man who was handcuffed after a mental health team was called and found him walking into traffic was a homicide. Lawyers for the family of Kevin Dizmang released the coroner’s findings Wednesday along with body camera footage. The report says the 63-year-old man died as the result of cardiac arrest that occurred while he was being restrained in Colorado Springs and while he was acutely intoxicated by methamphetamine and suffering from health problems such as obesity and asthma. After an investigation, prosecutors determined the actions of a police officer and paramedic were justified.

Associated Press

