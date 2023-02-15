NBA’s Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police records show NBA free agent Bryn Forbes has been arrested on a family violence charge. A police report shows that Forbes, who was released last week by the Minnesota Timberwolves, was arrested on one count of suspicion of assault with bodily injury after a verbal argument with a female companion turned physical. Forbes was arrested at 5 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in north-central San Antonio. Jail records don’t list a lawyer who can speak on Forbes’ behalf. Forbes signed as a free agent and played his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before joining the Milwaukee Bucks then returning to the Spurs and being traded to the Denver Nuggets.

