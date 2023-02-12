Miller, No. 25 Colorado women beat Washington 65-43

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Quay Miller scored 17 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Frida Formann added 14 points — including four 3-pointers — and No. 25 Colorado beat Washington. Aaronette Vonleh converted a three-point play 15 seconds into the game and Colorado never trailed. Miller scored seven points in an 11-2 run that made it 16-4 late in the first quarter and the Huskies trailed by double figures for the final 29-plus minutes. No. 25 Colorado has won four games in a row and five of its last six. Lauren Schwartz led Washington with nine points. The Huskies set a season low for points in a game and were outrebounded 50-29.

