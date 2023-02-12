MacKinnon scores 2 to help Avalanche beat Panthers 5-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Florida Panthers 5-3. Logan O’Connor, Matt Nieto and Devon Toews also scored as Colorado won for the second time in five games (2-2-1). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 42 shots. Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, which snapped a three-game win streak. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 45 saves.

