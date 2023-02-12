Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Hornets 119-105

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 30 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for his league-leading 20th triple-double and the shorthanded Denver Nuggets handed the Charlotte Hornets their seventh straight defeat, 119-105. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 15 points and Bruce Brown and Michael Porter Jr. each chipped in with 14 for the Nuggets, who snapped a string of four straight road losses. Denver played without the injured Aaron Gordon and Jamaal Murray but outscored the Hornets 62-45 in the second half to pull away. P.J. Washington had 22 points and Gordon Hayward added 21 for Charlotte. LaMelo Ball barely finished with 18 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds.

