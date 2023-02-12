Carlson, Anthony guide Utah to 73-62 victory over Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Branden Carlson and Marco Anthony scored 17 points apiece and Utah cruised to a 73-62 victory over Colorado. Carlson sank 7 of 13 shots from the floor for the Utes (17-9, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). He added four rebounds and blocked three shots. Anthony hit 6 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer and grabbed eight rebounds. Ben Carlson had 10 points and eight rebounds. KJ Simpson totaled 14 points, five rebounds and five assists to pace the Buffaloes (14-12, 6-9). Julian Hammond III scored 11 points off the bench and fellow reserve Luke O’Brien totaled 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

