Subs Anthony, Bol key Magic’s win over West-leading Nuggets

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol each scored 17 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 115-104 win over the Denver Nuggets. Wendell Carter Jr. led seven Magic scorers in double figures with 19 points. Aaron Gordon had a season-high 37 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and combined with Gordon to score all 29 of Denver’s points in the third quarter.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.