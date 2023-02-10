Subs Anthony, Bol key Magic’s win over West-leading Nuggets
By DICK SCANLON
Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Reserves Cole Anthony and Bol Bol each scored 17 points to lead the Orlando Magic to a 115-104 win over the Denver Nuggets. Wendell Carter Jr. led seven Magic scorers in double figures with 19 points. Aaron Gordon had a season-high 37 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Western Conference-leading Nuggets. Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and combined with Gordon to score all 29 of Denver’s points in the third quarter.