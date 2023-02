GRAND FORKS, N.D. — B.J. Omot scored 16 points to propel North Dakota to an 86-63 victory over Denver. Omot added nine rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (9-17, 3-10 Summit League). Matt Norman scored 15 points with five rebounds and Tsotne Tsartsidze scored 15. The Pioneers (13-14, 4-10) were led by Tevin Smith with 17 points.

