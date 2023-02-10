Kim leads Levito at Four Continents skating championships

Yelim Kim breezed through a near-flawless short program to edge 15-year-old American Isabeau Levito and build the slimmest of leads on Thursday night at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships. The 20-year-old from South Korea scored 72.84 points for her program. Levito was second with 71.50 points, and she would have been within a point of the lead if not for a point deduction for a time violation. South Korea’s Chaeyeon Kim was third, followed by Americans Amber Glenn and Bradie Tennell. In the men’s short program, Kao Miura of Japan landed a massive quad-triple combinatoin and led with 91.90 points.

