Da Silva, Simpson help Colorado beat Stanford 84-64
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 25 points and KJ Simpson added 21 points to lead Colorado to a 84-64 win over Stanford and snap the Cardinal’s five-game win streak. Stanford missed its first 10 second-half field-goal attempts and went scoreless after the break until Spencer Jones made a layup with 12:46 to play. Da Silva scored six points before Julian Hammond III and Luke O’Brien made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 16-0 run to open the second period and take a 55-39 lead. Brandon Angel led Stanford with 14 points and Jones fouled out with 13 points and two steals. Maxime Raynaud and Michael Jones added 10 points apiece.