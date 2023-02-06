Da Silva, Simpson help Colorado beat Stanford 84-64

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 25 points and KJ Simpson added 21 points to lead Colorado to a 84-64 win over Stanford and snap the Cardinal’s five-game win streak. Stanford missed its first 10 second-half field-goal attempts and went scoreless after the break until Spencer Jones made a layup with 12:46 to play. Da Silva scored six points before Julian Hammond III and Luke O’Brien made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 16-0 run to open the second period and take a 55-39 lead. Brandon Angel led Stanford with 14 points and Jones fouled out with 13 points and two steals. Maxime Raynaud and Michael Jones added 10 points apiece.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.