Nuggets beat Hawks 128-108, tie Boston for NBA’s best record

DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored a season-high 41 points, Nikola Jokic had his 18th triple-double of the season and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to three games with a 128-108 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Jokic finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Michael Porter Jr. added 23 points for the Nuggets, who are 19-1 in their last 20 home games. Dejounte Murray had 28 points to lead the Hawks. De’Andre Hunter added 20 points.

