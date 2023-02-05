Colorado St. sorry for ‘Russia’ chant at Ukrainian player

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado State has apologized for a group of fans who chanted “Russia” at a player on an opposing team who is from Ukraine. Utah State’s Max Shulga is from Kyiv and was shooting free throws at Saturday’s game in Fort Collins. TV cameras picked up the chant from the student section. Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago. Colorado State said the chant was a “violation” of the Mountain West conference’s sportsmanship policy.

