FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Steven Ashworth had 26 points to lead Utah State to an 88-79 victory over Colorado State. Ashworth was 9 of 19 shooting (8 for 17 from distance) for the Aggies (19-5, 8-3 Mountain West Conference). Taylor Funk scored 21 points, shooting 8 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc. Daniel Akin recorded 11 points. The Rams (10-14, 2-9) were led by Isaiah Stevens with 25 points and eight assists.

