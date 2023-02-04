RENO, Nev. — Led by Jarod Lucas’ 19 points, the Nevada Wolf Pack defeated the Air Force Falcons 72-52. The Wolf Pack improved to 18-6 with the victory and the Falcons fell to 12-12.

By The Associated Press

