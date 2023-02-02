Colorado man held in Nevada solar plant fire unfit for trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled a Colorado dentist unfit for trial following his arrest last month in what authorities characterized as a terror attack on a solar power facility serving Las Vegas Strip casinos. Mohammed Reza Mesmarian’s attorney said Wednesday that psychiatrists found his client was unable to understand criminal charges against him including terrorism, arson, destruction of property and escape. The judge ordered the 34-year-old Mesmarian to undergo further evaluation in custody at a state psychiatric facility. Mesmarian is accused of ramming a car into a sprawling solar array and setting it afire early Jan. 4 in the desert northeast of Las Vegas. A casino company official said hotel guests and gamblers saw no effect.

