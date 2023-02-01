Teen to be sentenced for arson that killed 5 from Senegal

DENVER (AP) — One of three teens accused of starting a fire that killed five immigrants from Senegal in 2020 at a Denver home is set to be sentenced Wednesday. Court records show Dillon Siebert, the youngest of the three and now 17, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December. He was not previously identified because he was charged as a juvenile. Investigators say the teens targeted the home out of revenge because one of them mistakenly traced his stolen iPhone to the home. They say that he only later realized that the people inside had nothing to do with the stolen phone.

