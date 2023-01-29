Pope sparks Oregon State to 60-52 victory over Colorado

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and Oregon State rallied to beat Colorado 60-52. Pope, who missed all three of his 3-pointers in the first half, sank 5 of 7 in the second for the Beavers (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12 Conference). Glenn Taylor Jr. pitched in with 14 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season and the second of his career. Tristan da Silva notched his second double-double for the Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8), scoring 22 points with 15 rebounds. Da Silva made 9 of 21 shots with four 3-pointers. J’Vonne Hadley totaled 11 points and seven rebounds. Da Silva had seven points and Ethan Wright came off the bench to score six as Colorado took a 26-25 lead into halftime.

