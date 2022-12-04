Colorado hires Deion Sanders to be its head football coach after his successful stint at Jackson State
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado hires Deion Sanders to be its head football coach after his successful stint at Jackson State.
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado hires Deion Sanders to be its head football coach after his successful stint at Jackson State.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.