Humphries wins monobob gold in return to Park City track

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. had the fastest time in both runs on her way to winning a World Cup monobob race on Friday. It was Humphries’ second medal in as many monobob races this season and put her atop the World Cup standings. Lisa Buckwitz of Germany was second and Cynthia Appiah of Canada was third. Humphries won on the Park City track for the first time since 2016. The World Cup bobsled and skeleton tour hasn’t been at the Utah track since 2017.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.